A father found an Airbnb guest naked and allegedly trying to sexually assault his seven-year-old daughter.

The shocked father says he found Derrick Aaron Kinchen, who rented his spare room, in bed with his daughter after the man had returned from a wedding on Sunday (24 September).

The 28-year-old from Lansing, Michigan, is charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13 after the incident in Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County attorney's office announced the charges on Tuesday with Kinchen appearing in court for the first time on Wednesday (27 September).

The girl's father told police that Kinchen had rented their spare bedroom through the Airbnb website and on the night in question his wife had put their daughter to sleep in his bedroom earlier in the evening.

It is alleged that the girl's father heard Kinchen arrive home from a wedding around midnight then, around 15 minutes later, the father went to check on his daughter.

Noticing the light on in the bedroom the girl's father walked in and saw Kinchen lying on the bed naked next to his daughter, it is alleged.

"The defendant was naked and his penis was erect," the father said, according to a statement of probable cause obtained by the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

"(The girl's) nightgown was pulled up and (her father) could see (her) stomach and underwear."

The statement continued alleging the father yelled at Kinchen with the defendant grabbing his suit coat and wallet and fleeing the house in a state of panic.

Police found Kinchen later that day on a fishing boat wearing nothing but a suit coat, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

"The defendant was naked except for a suit coat," the document read.

According to the statement the victim told police she awoke to find Kinchen nude before he whispered something to her, making her think that he "wanted her to keep a secret from her mom and dad".

Airbnb company spokesman Ben Breit said according to the New York Post: "We are focused on providing our host family with our full support, we are working with the local police to ensure they have our assistance, and we banned this user from our community".