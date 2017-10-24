A distraught father took his own life by shooting himself in the head on Facebook Live after his daughter got engaged without his permission.

Ayhan Uzun, from Kayseri, in central Turkey, livestreamed his own death as shocked viewers posted reaction emojis and family members begged him to stop.

The 54-year-old spoke to the camera in the moments before his death explaining his actions before pulling a handgun and firing a single shot into his temple.

Those watching then saw Uzun, who was reportedly home alone, fall to the floor, out of frame, while viewers carried on hitting emojis.

The man had heavily criticised family members before his death with Uzun declaring his suicide was because his daughter did not seek his permission prior to getting engaged.

"Goodbye, I am leaving, take good care of yourselves," Uzun said just before killing himself, according to a translation by Mirror Online.

"I am livestreaming tonight, and it is my will, I do not want the ones who put me in this position to attend my funeral."

In the clip Uzun said he learned about his daughter's engagement in a telephone call from his wife, but was offended when he was not allowed to "approve" of the marriage.

"Nobody asked me," Uzun said. "Nobody treated me like a man. My father-in-law took my place and without having a right, he approved my daughter's wedding ... Nobody said this girl's father is alive. Though I would have waited for my daughter and family to say to me: 'Come, Father, be with us.'"

The Mirror Online reported that Uzun's family later found his body which has been taken to a morgue for an autopsy.

In October 2016, another Turkish man, who was heartbroken after accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him took his own life while filming on Facebook Live.

During the video Erdogan Ceren, 22, from Duzici, in the Osmaniye Province, told his girlfriend that he could not live without her.

A spokesperson for Facebook, gave a statement to The New York Post, saying they were "deeply saddened" by the video, which has been removed from the social media platform.

"We are deeply saddened by the this tragedy," according to the statement. "We don't allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide on Facebook.

"We want people to have a safe experience on Facebook and we work with organisations around the world to provide assistance for people in distress."