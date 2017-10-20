The father of a newborn baby in Pennsylvania has been accused of selling heroin in the maternity ward of the hospital where his daughter was born. 25-year-old Cody Hulse faces charges of heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children.

The local Tribune-Review reported that Hulse was arraigned on Friday 20 October having been arrested on Thursday 19 October at Excela Health Westmoreland in Greensburg, where he was allegedly selling drugs to visitors just hours after his daughter was born.

Officers said they found heroin in a suspect's vehicle during a traffic stop and were directed to Hulse at the hospital, they added that they called ahead so that the baby could be taken from the room when officers confronted her father.

Police said they found 34 stamp bags of heroin on Hulse, along with several empty bags and needles.

Hulse was charged with one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one count of intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered; one of the use or possession of drug paraphenalia; and one of endangering the welfare of children.

Hulse is now jailed in Westmoreland County Prison having been unable to post bail, according to online court records. His bail was set at $100,000 (£75,000). The Tribune-review reported that Hulse muttered that it was "ridiculous" when told the amount at his arraignment.

The baby's mother, Hulse's girlfriend, said she did not know that any drugs were being sold at the time. Hulse can have no contact with the baby while he's in jail.