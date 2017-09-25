A murder investigation has been launched after a man was repeatedly stabbed outside a block of flats in south London.

The victim, in his 30s, was believed to have been set upon by a gang close to his home in Dunbar Street in West Nordwood around 5:40pm on Sunday (24 September).

Paramedics were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Eyewitnesses described how "about four people jumped him" before stabbing the victim, reports the Evening Standard.

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, added: "It's horrible and sad that these stabbings are happening more and more and now.

"More needs to be done to stop these crimes from happening on our streets before another life is lost."

It is believed the victim was a father who lived inside the block of flats in West Norwood.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A murder investigation has been launched in Lambeth after a man was fatally stabbed.

"Police were called at 5:39pm on Sunday 24 September to Dunbar Street, West Norwood SE26 following a report of a stabbing.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. A 30-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed. A post mortem examination will take place in due course. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

"Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are dealing with T/DCI Tim Wright leading the investigation.

"Police are appealing for anyone witnesses and those with information regarding this incident to contact police."

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Homicide and Major Crime Command by dialling 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.