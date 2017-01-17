A father is suing Monster Energy drinks after claiming his 19-year-old son died after drinking three-and-a-half cans of the beverage.

According to US-based news website TMZ, which cited court documents, Dustin Hood drank the 24oz cans (681ml) of Monster within 24 hours in 2015.

The report says the teenager played basketball after his final can before collapsing on the court.

Hood was rushed to a nearby hospital but passed away. The lawsuit cited says that he died of cardiac arrhythmia that was triggered by a caffeine overload and that others had suffered cardiac arrest following "acute consumption" of Monster, it was reported.

The energy drink contains around 160mg of caffeine per 16oz can, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), meaning a 24oz can would contain around 240mg of caffeine. The lawsuit claims that Hood had thus consumed the equivalent caffeine to 14 cans of Coca-Cola.

The father is seeking unspecified damages.

In 2012, Monster were investigated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after five deaths reportedly linked to consumption of the drink. Anais Fournier, a 14-year-old girl with a heart condition, died after drinking two cans of Monster in 24 hours.

Advocates for energy drinks such as Monster and Red Bull maintain that the caffeine found in the products is not much more than that found in a cup of strong coffee.

IBTimes UK has contacted Monster for comment.