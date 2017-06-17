On Mother's Day we pay tribute to the women who brought us into this world and cared for us. On Father's Day we look at the male role models we had growing up and the important role they played and continue to — as our best friends, guardians and support systems.

But this Father's Day, which is celebrated globally on 18 June, we also pay tribute to that side of dads that we absolutely love to hate – their terrible sense of humour.

Celebrating their special brand of parental comedy, IBTimes UK lists some of the most cringe-worthy dad jokes to spend the day reading:

Why do chicken coops only have two doors? Because if they had four, they would be chicken sedans!

How do you make a Kleenex dance? Put a little boogie in it!

I used to have a job at a calendar factory but I got the sack because I took a couple of days off.

A woman is on trial for beating her husband to death with his guitar collection. Judge says, "First offender?" She says, "No, first a Gibson! Then a Fender!"

On all of my medical forms growing up my dad wrote 'red' for my blood type. To this day no one knows my actual blood type.

I bought some shoes off a drug dealer. I don't know what they were laced with but I was tripping all day #dadjokes — Bucko (@Bucko8828) June 12, 2017

What's Forrest Gump's password? 1forrest1

I asked my dad for his best dad joke and he said, "You."

What do you call a fake noodle? An Impasta.

My wife gets really upset at me for hiding kitchen utensils, but that's a whisk I'm willing to take.#punfun #dadjokes — First Jimothy (@First_Jimothy) June 3, 2017

What do you get if you stand between two llamas? Llamanated.

What do you call a hen looking at a lettuce? Chicken Caesar Salad.

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

What do you call a pony with a sore throat? A little horse.

Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

Why can't you have a nose 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.