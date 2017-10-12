The FBI has reportedly opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein amid the mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the Hollywood mogul.

A report by the DailyMail.com claims that the investigation came at the orders of the Department of Justice, which is headed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. According to the Daily Mail, it is unknown whether Sessions himself ordered the probe.

Weinstein is reportedly planning to head to Europe for sex rehabilitation, leading to concerns of a situation similar to the film director Roman Polanski, whereby he evades any type of prosecution in the US.

The Daily Mail reported that the FBI can investigation whether the media mogul has committed any federal crimes in the US and prepare extradition proceedings if he is in Europe.

The FBI is expected to examine the mounting allegations against Weinstein, particularly that he forced student Lucia Evans, who hoped to become an actor, to perform oral sex on him in New York in 2004. The state of New York does not have a statute of limitations on rape and criminal sexual acts—the legal term for forced oral or anal intercourse.

The Daily Mail also noted that Weinstein has been accused of attacks in France and the UK. The FBI, which has field offices in both countries, could help prosecutors there with their cases.

The FBI's New York spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "We do not confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations."

Up to 30 women have leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Asia Argento and Cara Delevigne.

According to the Mirror, Los Angeles police were called to Weinstein's daughter's house on Wednesday (11 October) following a family dispute. LAPD officers soon left Remy Weinstein's home after they determined that no crime had been committed. Remy is one of three daughters from Weinstein's first marriage with Eve Chilton.

On Tuesday (10 October), Weinstein's second wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving her husband. The couple have two children together.