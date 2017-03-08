FC Rostov take on Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 clash at the Stadion Olimp 2 on 9 March (Thursday).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT. Live coverage of the match is available on BT Sport 2.

Overview

FC Rostov were demoted to the Europa League after they failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. They finished third behind Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the table and were ahead of PSV Eindhoven.

In Europe's elite club competition, the Russian side registered a 3-2 victory over the Bundesliga outfit during the group stages. They will be looking for another victory when they take on United on Thursday.

Ivan Daniliants has already issued a warning to the Premier League outfit ahead of the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 clash. In the previous round, they defeated Sparta Praha 5-1 on aggregate.

United enter this tie after settling for a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League clash. Marcos Rojo opened the scoring and his goal was cancelled by Joshua King's penalty.

The Red Devils' draw comes after they won the EFL Cup following their 3-2 victory over Southampton. They will be looking to score as many away goals and also seal a win in order to take a lead for the second leg at home.

Jose Mourinho is aware that the trip to Russia will not be easy for United. The Portugeuse tactician will be pushing for a win and also hoping to maintain a clean sheet when his side take on Rostov.

What managers say

Ivan Daniliants: "The pitch is the same for everyone, but it will still be a problem. In the final of the League Cup [when United beat Southampton at Wembley], United played on an ideal lawn - it was like a carpet. When they arrive here, they will be surprised," Daniliants told ESPN.

Jose Mourinho: "It is a bad draw in every aspect. It is far and it is difficult. It is far and comes in a bad period for us. It is difficult because they are a very difficult team. They had a very good Champions League campaign, they beat Ajax and Anderlecht in the play-offs. And then in the group phase they obviously had a very difficult group with Bayern (Munich) and Atletico (Madrid) and they managed important results against them. They beat Bayern, they drew with Atletico. They got the third position, leaving PSV (Eindhoven) out. I know the manager (Ivan Daniliants) well, I played against him when he was at Rubin Kazan and I was at Inter. The team is really difficult - very defensive, very physical. So, a bad draw but, after Southampton and Bournemouth, we focus on it and we go for it." Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Team News

FC Rostov

Possible XI: Medvedev; Kalachev, Mevlja, Cesar Navas; Granat, Kudryashov, Gatcan; Noboa, Bukharov, Azmoun.

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Rojo; Herrera, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic.