Live 18.00 GMT - FC Rostov vs Manchester United Manchester United make 2,100-mile trip to southern Russia for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 first-leg clash

All the pre-match build-up has surrounded the state of the playing surface at Olimp-2 Stadium, with an irate Jose Mourinho dubbing it "a field"

He also likened it to the pitch his side encountered at Beijing's National Stadium last summer, when a pre-season derby against Manchester City was cancelled six hours before kick-off

Uefa confirmed that this match would go ahead as planned after conducting a pitch inspection on Wednesday

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could make his return from a hamstring injury, although worries over the turf may have left Mourinho's selection plans in tatters

Eric Bailly misses out due to suspension, while Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger have all been left at home

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to start despite looming domestic suspension

Rostov, who beat Bayern Munich in November before dropping out of the Champions League, are competing in the knockout stages of a European competition for the very first time

United have not lost any of their last four away matches against Russian opposition

1 min 17:14 Nikita Medvedev continues between the posts for Rostov with Dzhanaev out. Daniliants look likely to set up in a flexible 5-3-2, with Dmitry Poloz given the nod up top alongside Aleksandr Bukharov. The Selmashi's best-known player, so-called 'Iranian Messi' Sardar Azmoun, is only named as a substitute. He has reportedly drawn attention from Liverpool and several other European heavyweights following some eye-catching displays.

11 min 17:05 Mourinho makes seven changes to the side that were frustratingly held by Bournemouth, with Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Mkhitaryan all coming in. David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial drop to the bench alongside Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford. Rooney and Shaw, as mentioned earlier, did not travel to Russia. It looks a rather curious lineup at first glance and some on social media claim that United may be opting for a three-man defensive system in preparation for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea on Monday night. Uefa are saying that it is a 4-2-3-1 formation. We shall see.

30 min 16:46 Rostov have a near fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of their first ever meeting with Manchester United, although goalkeeper and one-cap Russian international Soslan Dzhanaev is sidelined through injury.

33 min 16:42 In terms of team news for tonight's game, Mourinho may now think twice about starting Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian playmaker is fit again after being forced out of the last-32 second-leg victory over Saint-Etienne with a hamstring injury and was part of the 20-man squad that flew to Rostov on Tuesday. "I don't know what team to play, really," the manager said. "I don't know if Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to play. I don't know. I have a lot to think about because I was expecting something more playable." Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start despite a looming three-match domestic suspension handed down after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct relating to his elbow on Tyrone Mings that took place during last weekend's eventful 1-1 Premier League draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford. However, Eric Bailly is suspended following his red card against Saint-Etienne. Captain Wayne Rooney will also not feature after being left at home alongside the likes of Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

40 min 16:35 United were pre-warned about the condition of the pitch, with Rostov coach Ivan Daniliants admitting that it is a problem for both teams and suggesting that their opponents will no doubt be surprised after playing on what he described as an "ideal lawn" during their recent EFL Cup final defeat of Southampton at Wembley Stadium. "We understand that it's not a decision of our club it's UEFA's decision to play the match. For sure we would like to play on better pitch like Wembley," he said in response to Mourinho's concerns yesterday. "We understand that players can be injured. Football is a contact sport and maybe players get injured anyway on the best pitches with the best weather conditions. We would like to play on best fields but it's not our decision. "It will be the same pitch for Rostov as Manchester United. Yes we understand that our rivals are not used to playing in a pitch of this condition, we could see that on TV at Wembley or Manchester. But it will be the same reality for us as them." Mourinho also claimed to have voiced his concerns with a "gentleman from Uefa", only to allegedly be told that "the players are insured, so what happens to them is no problem." Rostov agreed to train just behind the stadium earlier this week as part of a concerted effort to protect the surface which, as you can see in the picture above, is extremely worn.