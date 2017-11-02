Armed police have swarmed on a house in Hull after reports emerged that a "hostage situation" is taking place, with fears a child could be inside.

Officers were responding to a reports that "a man within the property is behaving aggressively and is possession of a bladed weapon," Humberside Police said in a statement on Thursday (2 November).

Police have set up a cordon around the home in Haydock Garth, Bransholme, with specialist officers on the scene.

Neighbours have told the Hull Daily Mail that a "hostage situation" was taking place and neighbours have been told to stay inside.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Our officers are currently in attendance at an incident at a property on Haydock Garth in the Bransholme area of Hull.

"We are responding to a call made at 5.20pm today reporting that a man within the property is behaving aggressively and is in possession of a bladed weapon.

"A cordon is in place as a public safety measure and specialist officers are on the scene providing an appropriate response to the incident."