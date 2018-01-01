Tomas Berdych believes the end is near for the dominance of the 'Big 4' which includes the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray. The four have won 28 of the 32 Grand Slams since 2010, while others have found it very difficult to power through their challenge.

2017 was no different as Federer and Nadal claimed two Slams each to end the year as the two top-ranked players of the season. Both players had a brilliant 2017 campaign where Nadal won the French Open and the US Open, while the Swiss ace took his tally to 19 with the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Federer defeated Nadal in the finals of the Australian Open in 2017 and will be looking to defend his title in what is expected to be a prolific 2018 campaign. However, the campaign was made slightly easier for the duo with both Djokovic and Murray missing a major part of the campaign through injury.

However, with new stars such as Alexander Zverev pushing up the ranks while the other big hitters are entering their thirties, Berdych believes that the end may be near for the top four athletes as others take their place in the rung.

"It's hard to say right now. But yes, I think it's very possible. I'm not saying that it's over, but I think it's the nature of the process of the time and of the sport," says Berdych, as quoted by the Express, when asked if the end is near for the big-four era.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has not given up on himself to win a Grand Slam ahead of his participation in the Qatar Open in Doha. Having made it to the semi-finals in the past two years in Doha and seeded three this time around, he will look to progress further as he begins his campaign against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

"I think that's the beauty of our sport that no matter where you are, you still have a big chance," Berdych added. "It's about that particular day, and from that one day, you can create a great week. From one great week, you can make it two and that's what you are looking for. To be honest, that's the only reason why I'm still around."