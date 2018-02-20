Roger Federer has revealed that his game against Pete Sampras way back in 2001, where he defeated him in five sets, is his favourite game so far.

At the time Sampras had 13 career Grand Slams to his name and was heavy favourite to win Wimbledon that year. However, a youthful Federer defied all odds to defeat Sampras in the fourth round.

The Sampras-Federer match was the only time the two tennis legends ever competed against each other in any ATP event as active tour players.

Sampras had won a record seven Wimbledon titles before retiring but the Swiss ace got one better last year when he won his eighth Wimbledon title in his career.

Federer became the oldest player in the game to claim the number one title when he reached the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open, which he eventually won by defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-2 in the finals. The achievement came days after he won the Australian Open in Melbourne — his 20th Grand Slam title in his journey to the top.

Federer has now won three of the last five majors and victory in Melbourne was the sixth Australian Open victory of what has been an illustrious career. He becomes only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles.

The Swiss ace revealed that playing in packed stadiums will always remain his favourite feeling on tour but the first time he was on centre court against Sampras shall remain his favourite game of all time.

"I can't play much worse than this," Federer said, as quoted by the Express. "I have a lot of passion for the game. Playing in front of full stadiums is fun, I tell you that. I remember how I started when I was young. Sometimes I played at 11 pm on second courts.

"I remember playing (Pete) Sampras, my first time on Centre Court in Wimbledon. Cold hands, emotions. Out of the body experience. It will always be my favourite match."