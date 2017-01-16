Formula One driver Felipe Massa has completed a shock U-turn on his decision to retire by committing himself to Williams for one more year.

Massa had announced his retirement in an emotional farewell after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix back in November.

"I always intended to race somewhere in 2017, but Williams is a team close to my heart and I have respect for everything it is trying to achieve.

This will be Massa's 16th year behind the wheel, having driven for Sauber, Ferrari and Williams, claiming 11 victories and 41 podium finishes.

"I certainly have not lost any of my enthusiasm for racing and I'm extremely motivated to be coming back to drive the FW40.

Mercedes had been on the look-out for Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate ever since Nice Rosberg's shock retirement, with Pascal Wehrlein being tipped as a potential replacement.

But after Wehrlein joined Sauber, that paved the way for Bottas to join Mercedes, leaving a void at Williams.

The experienced Brazilian will partner teenager Lance Stroll for the 2017 campaign.