A 44-year-old female catering company boss forced a 15-year-old schoolgirl to participate in a series of sordid sex games, a court heard.

Deborah Evans, of Deere Place, Ely, Cardiff, is accused of abusing the 15-year-old high school student by subjecting her to a series of sex attacks. The alleged attacks took place when Evans was 27 years old, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Michael Hammett told the court that the alleged victim waited 16 years before reporting the assaults but had kept a detailed account of the attacks in her diary.

"She kept a folder of letters that she never sent. She made references to what happened to her some years before at the hands of Evans," Hammett said.

He continued: "These incidents were not done willingly. The victim would ask that Evans not do these things to her but she didn't listen. She felt as though she was under Evans' control."

Hammett said that it did not matter "whether she allowed these things to happen" or "didn't put up much of a fight" because she had not reached the age of consent. "She was not capable of consenting or agreeing to these things happening," he said.

The alleged victim confided in a school teacher at the time of the alleged attacks but decided against pursuing the allegations after they were reported to social services. The girl, now in her 30s, told the court that she had looked up to Evans.

"I thought she was great. Funny. She had a rebellious side and I liked it. We got on fine and there were no problems," she said.

However, the woman claims Evans then began making advances towards her, even attempting to kiss her on the lips when they were alone.

"I said I didn't want to kiss her. She had never said anything like that before or suggested she was interested in me in that way," she said. Evans then became "very controlling" and would "belittle" her in front of friends.

The woman said Evans, who owns and runs Cardiff Cuisine Catering, assaulted her over a period of five months, between October 1999 and February 2000. She said Evans would force her to perform sex acts at both of their homes.

Evans denies the 11 counts of indecent assault on a girl aged under 16. The trail is ongoing.