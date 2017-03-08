A 26-year-old female Isis member, now in prison in Iraqi Kurdistan, has revealed she was paid £35 per month to lash women deemed immodest with ropes and sticks in the city of Mosul.

Yass Khathr, who lived in Iraq's second city all her life, told the Times that she punished roughly 50 women a week, beating them for crimes against the so-called caliphate that ranged from smoking, reading banned books or showing their ankles beneath their niqabs.

"I took the job because I needed the money," she told the newspaper. In return for meting out Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's justice Khathr was paid 50,000 Iraqi dinars (£35).

Unlike men who were regularly beaten in public, their punishments exhibited in grisly Isis propaganda, women were not whipped in public.

As Iraqi forces, backed by the United States, push further into Isis' remaining territory in the fifth month of their assault on the city, more is being learned about life under the extremist militant group.

Khathr, now in prison with other former members of the Islamic State, told the Times she greatly regretted the role she had played during Isis' two-year rule. She said she had joined the radical group despite the protestation of her family. Now she fears they would not accept her were she released. "I will be shunned by family, my community ... I can never go back home," she was quoted as saying.

The female Isis enforcer is sister to a dead jihadi, her husband is now also in prison. Khathr was intercepted by Kurdish fighters as she fled fighting in Mosul in the second month of the assault of the Isis-held city.