Fergie and her actor husband Josh Duhamel announced their divorce recently. The singer has now opened up about the "weird part of staying together despite being separated emotionally," and how they handled the crack in their relationship gracefully.

"Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," the 42-year-old singer told People magazine as she revealed the awkwardness of faking a happy relationship before the media. However, the Fashion Police guest mentor has admitted that she still loves Duhamel and the feeling is mutual but as 'great friends."

The duo reportedly chose to keep their separation private to allow their son to settle with co-parenting. "We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. there's no perfect time so we just decided to do it," she added.

The Duchess hitmaker shares four-year-old son Axl with the Transformers actor. Speaking about how they are handling their separation along with their son, she said: "We just wanted to get adjusted in private. [And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts with a group of friends that he knows."

"And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty — I love it. I love that part of it all."

On 14 September, the couple announced that they have decided to divorce their ways early this year but kept the news a closely guarded secret to maintain their privacy.

"With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," they said in a joint statement.