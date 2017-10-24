Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will make his second-foray into endurance racing next year to compete in the Daytona 24 Hours in January

On Tuesday (24 October), US motorsport magazine Racer confirmed the Spaniardwould take part in the iconic race with McLaren boss Zak Brown's United Autosports team.

Last weekend, Alonso revealed he aimed to race outside F1 on "two or three weekends" next year and that he would sit down with McLaren to discuss his options.

"For me, I would race every weekend in any car in any country," he told Sky Sports F1 at the US GP. "Obviously that would be difficult for McLaren to allow me to race every weekend, but I think two or three weekends on the year [I will race] in a different series."

Brown said McLaren were open to the possibility, as long as Alonso's commitments outside the sport did not have impact on his Formula 1 duties.

"If Fernando would like to do some additional racing that doesn't compromise our Formula 1 efforts then we'll be open to that conversation and flexible," he explained.

While the Daytona 24 Hours will not clash with the F1 calendar, as it is set to be held on 27-28 January, Alonso will first test car in November, in the week ahead of the Abu Dhabi grand prix.

Alonso missed this season's Monaco Grand Prix to take part in the prestigious Indianapolis 500 and his new contract, which was announced last week, includes a clause that allows him to compete outside the sport.

The McLaren driver has made no mystery of his desire to clinch the so-called 'Triple Crown' of motorsport, which comprises the Monaco GP, the Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours, and his decision to compete in Florida next year is another indication of ambitions.

"As I said many times, the Triple Crown is the main thing," he said at the US grand prix in Austin over the weekend. "I know that the Indy 500 was a nice thing and I felt very competitive, but it was a big challenge that I took from zero, with no testing and no similar racing experience before the Indy 500 at any other oval, it was a big challenge. I was competitive and it felt good but if I want to prepare for Le Mans maybe there are other possibilities to prepare Le Mans a little bit better [than I did for] the Indy 500."

Alonso will share the car at the Daytona 24 Hours with fellow McLaren driver and current European Formula 3 champion Lando Norris.