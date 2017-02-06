Fernando Llorente is determined to help Swansea avoid relegation after his proposed January move to Chelsea fell through. The Spaniard suggested that it was the Welsh side who blocked the transfer, but he appreciated the circumstances due to the challenge situation facing Paul Clement's charges.

The 31-year-oldjoined Swansea during the summer transfer window alongside compatriot Borja Baston to fill the gap left by the departures of Portugal international Eder, Alberto Paloschi and Bafetimbi Gomis.

However, earlier in December Spanish publication AS reported that Antonio Conte wanted to lure the player away from Wales ahead of the second part of the season. The Italian boss previously signed Llorente during his time at Juventus and wanted the World Cup winner to serve as back-up to Diego Costa.

That speculation increased after Costa's future at Chelsea came under scrutiny when he was left out of the 3-0 victory over Leicester City following reports of a row with Conte over his fitness – with Tianjin Quanjian later confirming they wanted to lure him to the Chinese Super League.

But Clement made it clear during the January transfer window that Llorente was going nowhere as he had a key role to play in Swansea's attempts to escape the drop, having already scored eight goals this season including a brace in the recent 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

Llorente refused to deny Chelsea's interest but said he is now fully focused on helping Swansea stay in the Premier League.

"I already know Conte from Juventus. But it's difficult in the winter when there's a way out from a side you're playing for and it's normal that they didn't go ahead with the deal. I'm very focused on the team and am looking forward to helping save us from relegation," the Swansea striker said, as quoted by Marca, following the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

"The last few games I've been happy with as we've gotten away from the bottom. It will be a very tough fight though, and we hope to get further ahead when we face Leicester next Sunday."