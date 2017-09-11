We are just a few weeks from the release of Fifa 18, and players will already be looking for the best players in the game as they eye online dominance in the upcoming seasons of Fifa Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has revealed the Top 100 rated players in the game, and from that we've assembled a top 10 list of the best-ranked defenders in Fifa 18.

Below you will find the cream of the crop when it comes to back-line saviours, all ranked from 1-10, alongside each player's stats for pace (PAC), shooting (SHO), passing (PAS), dribbling (DRI), defending (DEF) and physicality (PHY).

Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos tops the list, with Juventus' Georgio Chiellini, AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci, and PSG's Thiago Silva not far behind. Marcelo, Alex Sandro, and Gerard Piqué, also oust some of the Fifa mainstays of previous years, but Mats Hummels, Diego Godin, and Jérôme Boateng retain their top ten status.

Fifa 18 launches on 29 September on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

1) Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Overall Rating: 90

PAC (76) SHO (63) PAS (71) DRI (72) DEF (88) PHY (83)

2) Giorgio Chiellini - Juventus

Overall Rating: 89

PAC (74) SHO (46) PAS (56) DRI (60) DEF (90) PHY (85)

3) Leonardo Bonucci - AC Milan

Overall Rating: 88

PAC (68) SHO (54) PAS (70) DRI (71) DEF (87) PHY (81)

4) Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain

Overall Rating: 88

PAC (72) SHO (56) PAS (73) DRI (74) DEF (88) PHY (79)

5) Mats Hummels - Bayern Munch

Overall Rating: 88

PAC (64) SHO (58) PAS (75) DRI (72) DEF (89) PHY (76)

6) Diego Godín - Atletico Madrid

Overall Rating: 88



PAC (65) SHO (48) PAS (65) DRI (64) DEF (88) PHY (78)

7) Jérôme Boateng - Bayern Munich

Overall Rating: 88



PAC (75) SHO (50) PAS (72) DRI (68) DEF (88) PHY (84)

8) Marcelo - Real Madrid

Overall Rating: 87



PAC (78) SHO (69) PAS (80) DRI (85) DEF (82) PHY (79)

9) Gerard Piqué - Barcelona

Overall Rating: 87



PAC (65) SHO (61) PAS (69) DRI (66) DEF (86) PHY (76)

10) Alex Sandro - Juventus

Overall Rating: 86



PAC (86) SHO (65) PAS (77) DRI (81) DEF (81) PHY (84)