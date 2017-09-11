Fifa 18 is nearing release, which means footy fans will already be planning their starting line-up for the game's Ultimate Team online competition.

EA Sports has revealed the Top 100 rated players in the game, and from that we've assembled a top 10 list of the best-ranked midfielders in Fifa 18.

Below you will find the absolute best of the best, ranked from 1-10, alongside each player's stats for pace (PAC), shooting (SHO), passing (PAS), dribbling (DRI), defending (DEF) and physicality (PHY).

As expected, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi, and PSG's mega-money signing Neymar top the list once again, but there are a few new members of the top ten club this time around in Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Bayern Munich's Toni Kroos, Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez, and Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

We have also rounded-up the top ten goalkeepers here, the top ten defenders here, and the top ten strikers here.

Fifa 18 launches on 29 September on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 94 - Real Madrid

PAC (90) SHO (93) PAS (82) DRI (90) DEF (33) PHY (80)

2) Lionel Messi - 93 - Barcelona

PAC (89) SHO (90) PAS (86) DRI (95) DEF (26) PHY (61)

3) Neymar - 92 - Barcelona

PAC (92) SHO (84) PAS (79) DRI (94) DEF (30) PHY (60)

4) Eden Hazard - 90 - Chelsea

PAC (90) SHO (82) PAS (84) DRI (92) DEF (32) PHY (66)

5) Toni Kroos - 90 - Bayern Munich

PAC (50) SHO (81) PAS (88) DRI (81) DEF (73) PHY (70)

6) Luka Modric - 89 - Real Madrid

PAC (73) SHO (75) PAS (86) DRI (89) DEF (72) PHY (65)

7) Alexis Sánchez - 89 - Arsenal

PAC (73) SHO (75) PAS (86) DRI (89) DEF (72) PHY (65)

8) Kevin De Bruyne – 89 - Manchester City

PAC (75) SHO (84) PAS (88) DRI (85) DEF (45) PHY (75)

9) Gareth Bale - 89 - Real Madrid

PAC (94) SHO (87) PAS (84) DRI (86) DEF (57) PHY (76)

10) Paulo Dybala - 88 - Juventus

PAC (86) SHO (85) PAS (81) DRI (91) DEF (24) PHY (67)