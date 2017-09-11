As Fifa 18 nears, players are eager to know who the best players in the game will be as they start new seasons of Fifa Ultimate Team, hoping to assemble the greatest possible team with the best possible chemistry to take on the world.

EA Sports has already revealed the Top 100 rated players in the game, and from that we've taken the top ten best-ranked defenders in the game and listed their stats for diving (DIV), handling (HAN), kicking (KIC), reflexes (REF), speed (SPD) and positioning (POS).

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer (overall rating: ) is the game's best-rated goalkeeper once again, beating Manchester United's David De Gea (90) and Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon (89) into second and third place respectively.

Elsewhere on the list there's Ateltico Madrid's Jan Oblak (88), Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic (87), Keylor Navas of Real Madrid (85) and Barcelona's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Premier League players make an impressive four appearances in the top ten.

United's De Gea ranks best among them with an overall rating of 90, with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois not far behind on 89. Hugo Lloris of Tottenham sits below him with 88 with Arsenal's Petr Cech further down with 86.

Below is the full top ten.

Fifa 18's Top 10 Goalkeepers

1) Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich

Overall Rating: 92

DIV (91) HAN (90) KIC (95) REF (89) SPD (58) POS (91)

2) David De Gea - Manchester United

Overall Rating: 90

DIV (90) HAN (85) KIC (87) REF (90) SPD (57) POS (86)

3) Gianluigi Buffon - Juventus

Overall Rating: 89

DIV (89) HAN (88) KIC (74) REF (84) SPD (49) POS (90)

4) Thibaut Courtois - Chelsea

Overall Rating: 89

DIV (85) HAN (91) KIC (69) REF (88) SPD (46) POS (86)

5) Hugo Lloris - Tottenham

Overall Rating: 88

DIV (88) HAN (86) KIC (68) REF (90) SPD (65) POS (82)

6) Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Overall Rating: 88

DIV (84) HAN (90) KIC (77) REF (84) SPD (43) POS (87)

7) Samir Handanovic - Inter Milan

Overall Rating: 87

DIV (87) HAN (86) KIC (69) REF (87) SPD (54) POS (87)

8) Petr Cech - Arsenal

Overall Rating: 86

DIV (82) HAN (87) KIC (76) REF (81) SPD (40) POS (83)

9) Keylor Navas - Real Madrid

Overall Rating: 85

DIV (87) HAN (82) KIC (72) REF (85) SPD (54) POS (80)

10) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - Barcelona

Overall Rating: 85

DIV (84) HAN (83) KIC (87) REF (86) SPD (38) POS (81)