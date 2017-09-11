Fifa 18 is set for release on 29 September on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and ahead of launch fans are eager to know who the best players in the game will be as they prepare to assemble the best possible teams in Fifa Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has revealed the Top 100 players in the game, and from that we've taken the top 10 best-ranked strikers and forwards in the game and listed their stats for pace (PAC), shooting (SHO), passing (PAS), dribbling (DRI), defending (DEF) and physical fitness (PHY).

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (overall rating: ) is the game's best-rated striker once again, beating Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski () and Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain () into second and third place respectively.

Elsewhere on the list there's Edinson Cavani (87) of Paris St Germain, Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (88) and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (88).

Premier League players make four appearances in the top ten.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero ranks best among them with an overall rating of 89, with Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku below with ratings of 88 and 86 respectively.

Tottenham's Harry Kane rounds out the list, which you can find in full below.

We have also rounded-up the top ten goalkeepers here, the top ten midfielders here, and the top ten defenders here.

Fifa 18's Top 10 Strikers

1) Luis Suarez - Barcelona

Overall Rating: 92

PAC (82) SHO (90) PAS (79) DRI (86) DEF (42) PHY (81)



2) Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Overall Rating: 91

PAC (81) SHO (88) PAS (75) DRI (86) DEF (38) PHY (82)



3) Gonzalo Higuain - Juventus

Overall Rating:

PAC (79) SHO (87) PAS (70) DRI (83) DEF (25) PHY (74)



4) Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Overall Rating: 89

PAC (87) SHO (88) PAS (75) DRI (89) DEF (23) PHY (72)

5) Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

Overall Rating: 88

PAC (86) SHO (85) PAS (78) DRI (87) DEF (30) PHY (68)

6) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Dortmund

Overall Rating: 88

PAC (96) SHO (84) PAS (75) DRI (81) DEF (37) PHY (71)

7) Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Manchester United

Overall Rating: 88

PAC (65) SHO (88) PAS (81) DRI (82) DEF (32) PHY (82)

8) Edinson Cavani - Paris St Germain

Overall Rating: 87

PAC (77) SHO (83) PAS (72) DRI (80) DEF (42) PHY (81)

9) Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United

Overall Rating: 86

PAC (83) SHO (85) PAS (70) DRI (74) DEF (34) PHY (84)

10) Harry Kane - Tottenham

Overall Rating: 86

PAC (71) SHO (87) PAS (72) DRI (79) DEF (42) PHY (83)