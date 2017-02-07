Actress Dakota Johnson, who is famous for her on-screen role as Anastasia Steele in the erotic Fifty Shades Of Grey series, opened up about her and co-star Jamie Dornan's pre-sex scenes rituals.

As it turns out, the 27-year-old prefers to ease her senses with a little whiskey before she and Dornan film the numerous intimate scenes featured in the film based on British author E L James' novels.

"Shot of whiskey [and] mints," the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith recalled revealing her routine prior to filming. "He [Dornan] does pushups and I just lay there and drink whiskey."

Johnson made the revelations during a recent interview as she talked about the upcoming sequel Fifty Shades Darker of the 2015 hit film.

If her words are to be believed, she and her Irish co-star have developed these techniques as part of a "pre-game ritual" before the cameras start rolling.

Ahead of Fifty Shades Darker's release this week, the film's lead pair also talked about the gradual progress in their chemistry and how they have become comfortable with each other between the two instalments of the drama.

"I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that's when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time" Dornan said, "[Now] it's been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close."

The 34-year-old actor bonded with Johnson while shooting for the erotic film, and this friendship between the two has made things comfortable for them.

"We've got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We're great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it's definitely more comfortable," Dornan said, to which Johnson, who shares similar sentiments, added "It never gets [easy], but because we've become so close it was a lot easier to make [the scenes] special."

Fifty Shades Darker arrives in theatres on 10 February 2017.