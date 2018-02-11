A title fight between Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko is close to completion with the contract expected to be signed soon.

Lomachenko (10-1) most recently defended his WBO junior lightweight title against Guillermo Rigondeaux on 9 December to stake a claim as one of boxing's pound-for-pound best fighters.

The Ukrainian's attention has now turned to the lightweight division as he is targeting a move up to 135 pounds to face WBA lightweight champion Linares, who boasts a 43-3 record.

The Venezuelan most recently defended his title via unanimous decision against Mercito Gesta late last month and is open to a fight with "Hi Tech".

And according to Lomachenko, the fight is all but complete with the promoters stating that the contract will be signed by next week.

"As the promoters tell me, the contract with Linares will be signed within the next week," Lomachenko said, as per BoxingNews24.

The fight is expected to take place on 12 May at New York's Madison Square Garden, where Lomachenko last fought to a victory against Rigondeaux.

Following his annihilation of the Cuban, Lomachenko's promoter at Top Rank, Bob Arum claimed he would make a joke out of the current lightweight kingpins in Linares and unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia.

"He'll take anybody. He'll go to 135 pounds, and he'll make a joke of [Jorge] Linares. He'll make a joke of [Mikey] Garcia," Arum said in December.

"They're really good fighters, but this guy is super special. You've never seen anything like this. Maybe he'll go to 140, I don't know. He's going to do this to everybody."

A potential meeting with Linares could also serve as the ideal build-up fight before another super fight with former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

The Philippines Senator claimed last month that he was in negotiations with the 29-year-old over a fight, possibly expected to take place in November.

"There are negotiations now about the number one pound-for-pound (boxer) which is Lomachenko," Pacquiao stated. "There are still talks on the weight, reducing the weight."

However, it seems unlikely at this point, with Lomachenko turning down the offer due to doubts regarding the weight and difference in age between the two fighters.