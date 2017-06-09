Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Filip Lesniak is one of six young players released by the club following the end of their respective contracts. Fellow development squad members Tom McDermott, Joe Muscatt, Charlie Owens and Zenon Stylianides have also been let go, as has second-year academy prospect Juan Pablo Gonzalez-Velasco.

The departure of Lesniak appears to have come as a surprise to some supporters. The defensive midfielder, a Slovakian youth international who joined Spurs academy from VSS Kosice in 2012, returned from a loan spell a with Czech First League outfit Slovan Liberec earlier this year and subsequently impressed in training before making his first-team debut in a 6-1 mauling of Leicester City as a late replacement for Mousa Dembele.

Despite being introduced with only four minutes plus stoppage time left to play at the King Power Stadium, Lesniak, benefiting from injury problems and Josh Onomah's selection for the Under-20 World Cup, appeared to make the most of his opportunity and teed up Harry Kane for Tottenham's fifth goal of the evening.

The 21-year-old subsequently retained his spot on the bench for a final day trip to relegated Hull City, although this time remained there as Mauricio Pochettino's side ran riot once again in an emphatic 7-1 victory.

Lesniak's previously bleak hopes of being offered a new deal seemed to be further boosted when he was named alongside fellow youngsters Luke Amos, Will Miller and Kazaiah Sterling in a 22-man squad who flew to Hong Kong for a lucrative post-season friendly against Kitchee SC. He started the 4-1 victory at Hong Kong Stadium and featured for 70 minutes before being replaced by former Southend United loanee Amos.

We can confirm the departures of Development Squad players Filip Lesniak, Tom McDermott, Joe Muscatt, Charlie Owens & Zenon Stylianides. pic.twitter.com/Q6FcdmYARm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 9, 2017

Sky Sports had previously reported that Tottenham would take one final look at Lesniak during that friendly before deciding whether or not to offer him an extension amid apparent interest in a free transfer from unnamed Championship clubs and rival suitors from Slovakia, Czech Republic, Russia and Greece. However, it appears that he did not meet the required standard and will now search for a new club.