Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been handed a double injury boost ahead of the crucial visit of Barcelona on Saturday (14 October), as both Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez received medical clearance from the doctors to play the game.

Meanwhile, third keeper Axel Werner, Augusto Fernandez, Luciano Vietto and Sime Vrsaljko have been left out of Simeone's 18-man squad, with the Croatian right-back having returned from international duties with "muscle fatigue" in his hamstring.

Filipe and Lucas both missed the goalless draw against Leganes on 20 September after ending the Champions League 2-1 defeat to Chelsea with hamstring injuries.

However, the pair took advantage of the international break to recover from those problems and will be ready to form the Atletico defence when Barcelona visit the New Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

"Both Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernández received the clearance from medical staff and will be available for Saturday's match against FC Barcelona. Their grade 1 hamstring injuries kept them out of the match against Leganés and forced them to miss out on the international break with their national teams," Atletico confirmed through an official statement.

Filipe is surely ready to start at left-back while Lucas could recover a spot in the heart of the back-line alongside Diego Godin, after having enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

Meanwhile, Juanfran is tipped to complete the back-line to stop Lionel Messi and co, as Vrsaljko has failed to make the squad.

Werner and Augusto Fernandez will also miss the clash with Barcelona due to technical reasons, while Simeone has also surprisingly overlooked Vietto after the Argentinian led his attack in the previous two La Liga encounters against Leganes and Sevilla.

Angel Correa will fight with Fernando Torres and Kevin Gameiro for a place in Atletico's attacking duo alongside Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico currently sit fourth in La Liga, six points behind the Catalans, having secured 15 points from the opening seven games of the campaign.

Simeone hopes Atletico can reduce that gap on Saturday but warned his side about Messi's threat. The Barcelona ace will arrive to the game after scoring a hat-trick during Argentina's 3-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, which secured his side's World Cup qualification.

"Messi was what all Argentines wanted and asked for. I watched the entire match and he answered those critics who did not believe in him, he proved that he is the best in the world," Simeone said in the press conference ahead of the visit of Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the boss joked about the length of the grass at the Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros have previously been accused of keeping the pitch longer than usual to hamper the Catalans' tiki-taka passing game.

"I am not a gardener," Simeone joked. "I am a Coach, and I go to the pitch to prepare the team, nothing else. When you invite me to your house, I use your cloths, your dishes and your glasses."

