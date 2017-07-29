Final Fantasy 15's luxurious ride, the Regalia, is making its way over to Forza Horizon 3 as a free DLC. Announced at ChinaJoy 2017, a digital entertainment expo in Shanghai, Microsoft shared a new trailer showing off Prince Noctis' gorgeous car in action, complete with a 7.2-liter supercharged V12 with a maximum of 536 horsepower.

Starting 1 August, Forza Horizon 3 and Final Fantasy 15 players will both be able to download and take the Regalia for a spin across Australia if they have either game by that date. Players will receive a code to redeem the 21ft-long and 7ft-wide car via Forza Horizon 3 or Xbox Live messaging systems.

"With its massive heft, intricate body details, and luxurious interior, the Regalia is a unique addition to the world of Forza Horizon 3," Microsoft said in a release. "The team at Square Enix found inspiration for the Regalia's design from real-world models like the Cadillac Ciel concept car and the Maybach Exelero. In Forza Horizon 3, the car's size (nearly 21ft long and 7ft wide) makes it a cruiser's delight.

"Take it for a slow-burn drive through downtown Surfers Paradise, or hit the Aussie freeway in the Outback and push that 7.2-liter supercharged V12 (offering up 536 hp) to its limit. The Regalia gives Forza Horizon 3 players the chance to experience true automotive royalty. Where you take it is up to you!"

Since the Regalia hails from the land of Eos and is not confined to the "governmental standards of real-world cars," Turn 10's vehicle art director Gabe Garcia says building a fantasy car comes with unique challenges and is much more fun to work on.

"Fantasy cars are designed to tell the story of their particular worlds, be it conquering alien wastelands or everyday life in a world of future past," Garcia said in a release. "We put extra time into reconciling everything, from the visual to the audio to the physics data to allow the car to perform in accordance with what its appearance would indicate."

Turn 10 senior franchise manager William Chen said the team put in more than 1,500 work hours into the car's creation and the collaboration with Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 15 director Hajime Tabata said the new collaboration between the studios brought them closer.

"Our ties with Forza run deeper," Tabata said. "The reason being, one of the games that we looked to as reference when we were creating our road trip-game was Forza Horizon 2. That's why this collaboration is quite unbelievable and a real honor for us... The shared goal is to simply provide our users [and Forza players] with a sense of surprise and fun."

This isn't the first iconic fictional car joining the Forza franchise. Last year, Halo's Warthog was added as a driveable vehicle to Horizon 3 and handed out to gamers who played Halo 5: Guardians or Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It was also later offered for free in a special in-game event as well. Fallout 4's post-apocalyptic Chryslus Rocket 69 also made its way to Forza Motorsport 6 in 2015.

Forza Horizon 3 is out now for Xbox One and PC while Final Fantasy 15 is available now for PS4 and Xbox One.