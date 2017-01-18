Are Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt dating? Well, rumours of romance between Hudson and Pitt began right after the Allied star and Angelina Jolie split in September 2016.

When Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn was asked whether her daughter and Pitt were dating, she had a surprising reaction. As the 71-year-old actress and her long-term partner Kurt Russell were leaving a restaurant, a reporter asked: "You must be thrilled that Kate's dating Brad Pitt?". "Are you ready to have Brad as a son-in-law?"

Reacting to the questions thrown at her, Hawn burst out laughing and clapped her hands. But the actress did not confirm or deny the rumours about her daughter dating Pitt.

The reporter then heaped praises on how good Hawn looks for her age before she and Kurt left.

In November, Austrian magazine Women's Day reported Pitt has moved on from Jolie and is now dating the Bride Wars actress.

"Kate is Brad's mystery woman. They've become extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups," an alleged source told the magazine.

"The rumour in Hollywood is that Kate's a firecracker in the sack, as is Brad. So they're two big stars who were very attracted to each other and drawn to one another, and they are certainly enjoying each other's company."

Hudson in the past admitted she had a crush on Pitt. "Yes! I think Brad is very, very handsome," she had said when asked if Pitt was her type of man.

Hudson was engaged to Muse front man Matt Bellamy but the pair split in 2014. Previously, the actress was married to musician Bill Hudson.