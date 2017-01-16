Pop star Selena Gomez created quite a stir recently when she was spotted getting cosy with her rumoured love interest The Weeknd in California. Amid all the drama surrounding the singer duo's romance, the paparazzi decided to catch up with the songstress's ex Justin Bieber, and his reaction was gold.

The Love Yourself singer was spending time at the Los Angeles hotspot Catch on Saturday (14 January) with his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, when Bieber was stopped by the photographers and asked about his reaction on Gomez kissing the Starboy singer.

Bieber did not utter a word on the romance drama and walked straight into his car avoiding any sort of controversy. The ex-couple share a history together, as they dated on and off for quite some time before splitting in 2015.

Despite the break, however, the pop industry's favourite pair has maintained an amicable relationship with each other barring a few instances of online feuding.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been making headlines after she and the R&B sensation Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, were caught cuddling and kissing outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant following an "intimate dinner date".

Gomez's PDA pictures with The Weekend didn't go down well with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, who seems to have responded by unfollowing the Hands To Myself singer on Instagram.

A source revealed that the Victoria's Secret model felt Gomez had stabbed her in the back when she flaunted her romance with The Weeknd without giving her a heads up.

"She just doesn't understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see," the source claimed.