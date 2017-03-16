Shawn Michaels has revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he requested to leave the wrestling entertainment company. According to the Heartbreak Kid, McMahon said he will not be happy at WCW.

The WWE Hall of Famer also said McMahon told him the WCW won't give him the creative freedom that would propel him to stardom.

"I was just miserable and I said, 'Let me leave. Please." And Vince said, 'No.' (Laughs) He said, 'I can't let you do that. I know you think you'll be happier there and you won't. I don't think creatively they'll let you do what I know you need to do. I know you and I just don't think creatively they are going to give you the freedom that you need.' That was the end of it," Michaels said as transcribed by Wrestle Zone.

During a conversation with Bischoff on the latter's podcast called Bischoff on Wrestling, Michaels was asked if he was interested in join WCW.

Michaels said Bischoff never tired to poach him from the WWE.

"It was always generated when Kevin and I would talk. Or Scott and I would talk or, whatever. It would just be, 'Hey, whenever you want to do it we can do it.' They knew they could go to you and let you know," he said.

"I would imagine, you would know better than me Eric because you were 'the guy', I don't think legally you are allowed to do that stuff. I don't know but they were always sort of the ones that if it was something that I was ever interested in they were going to go to you and they were going to try and set it up and negotiate. I guess they were going to set up those lines of communication. It's one of things. It only happened one time.