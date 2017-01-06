Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to confirm her breakup with Meek Mill on 5 January, and according to a new report, Drake is allegedly texting the Anaconda singer to help her through the split. However, with the rapper rumoured to be dating Jennifer Lopez, fans are wondering how she feels about the texting.

A source close to Drake reportedly told Hollywood Life, "Drake shot Nicki a few texts after hearing she broke up with that loser Meek. Drake's hella happy they're over but wants to make sure that Nicki's cool and that she's not hurting or anything. He cares about her and certainly wants to be there for her and be a shoulder for her to lean on and talk to during this breakup."

The report also alleged that Lopez has nothing to be threatened about, especially about Minaj. The insider revealed that Drake is committed to the Ain't Your Mama singer and has reassured her that she has nothing to fear. "Things with Drake and JLo couldn't be better. They're going strong [and] Drake doesn't want JLo to feel threatened or anything," the source explained.

The source, however, added, "But make no mistake he's going to be there for Nicki. That's his girl. His friend. She's like family. They have a five year plus friendship and that means everything to him. He's going to be there for Nicki during this time."

Mills and Minaj split after nearly two years of dating as the Right By My Side singer confirmed that she is, in fact single on Twitter. She wrote, "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u."