A man is due to appear in court accused of raping two women in north London's Finsbury Park as police fear there could be more victims.

Papas Cante, 36, was charged with two counts of rape after the women were assaulted in separate attacks over the space of two months.

The first attack occurred around 2:30am on 22 July when a 22-year-old woman was targeted close to Seven Sisters Road. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, was attacked in an alleyway near Finsbury Park station around 12:30am on 29 August.

After he was charged by police, Cante, of St Johns Court, Queens Drive, Hackney, was remanded in custody and is due before Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday (11 September).

Police previously said more women could have been attacked around the same time and made an appeal for other victims to come forward.

Detective inspector Jeremy McDermott, said: "I urge any woman who think they may have been attacked, or even just approached by a suspicious male in the Finsbury Park area to come forward."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Detectives from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command [CASO] have charged a man in connection with two separate attacks on women in the Finsbury Park area on 22 July and 29 August.

