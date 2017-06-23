Police have charged 47-year-old Darren Osborne with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder following the attack at Finsbury Park Mosque.

Osborne is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on the afternoon of 23 June to face the charges.

The father of four from Cardiff was arrested at the scene in the wake of the attack.

One person was killed and 10 others injured in the assault outside Finsbury Park Mosque in the early hours of 19 June.

Makram Ali, 51, died at the scene after a van drove into Muslims as they exited the mosque following Ramadan night prayers.

In a statement, Ali's family said: "Our father was a quiet gentle man, he didn't get involved in political or social discussion, he instead took comfort and enjoyment spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and he was always ready to make a funny joke when you least expected."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Following an investigation by the MPS Counter Terrorism Command, Darren John Osborne, 47, (3.11.69), from Cardiff, was today, Friday 23 June, charged with terrorism related murder and attempted murder.

"This was in relation to the terrorist attack in Seven Sisters Road, London N4 in the early hours of Monday 19 June.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon."