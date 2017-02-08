Three people have been left with minor injuries after an electrical fire broke out on a train in east London.

The blaze occurred on the Overground train at Dalston Kingsland during morning rush hour.

The London Fire brigade confirmed three people were left walking wounded following the incident which is suspected to have been caused by a passenger's battery pack exploding.

The station was evacuated following the small fire and passengers are being warned to avoid the station.

Transport for London said that there are severe delays between Richmond and Stratford and Clapham Junction to Willesden Junction due to the incident.

Hackney Council tweeted: "Train incident at Dalston Kingsland overground station. Several walking wounded. Police & LAS on scene. Plz [sic] avoid station & area."