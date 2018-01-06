Looks like a big fire in Bristol somewhere near Park Street. Hope everyone is OK #BristolFire pic.twitter.com/7E9ZSmqBqz — Bobby Mason (@bobsterbrum) January 6, 2018

A large blaze at Bristol University campus has been extinguished, it has been reported.

Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that several study areas were evacuated and everyone on the campus has been accounted for. There are no reports of any injuries.

At around 5pm seven fire engines from Avon Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze.

It's thought the fire started on the top floor of the university's five-storey Fry Building, which is undergoing a major refurbishment worth £33m. The area which is the math department, was unoccupied at the time.

Bystanders shared dramatic images of billowing smoke and flames engulfing the roof of the building on social media, close to the city's Wills Memorial Building.

After the blaze had been contained, students were escorted back to the nearby study rooms to collect their belongings.

On Saturday evening, a spokesman for the university said in a statement: "A fire broke out in our Fry Building at just after 5pm this evening.

"The building is currently undergoing refurbishment and was due to reopen in summer 2018. Everyone has been accounted for and Avon Fire and Rescue have informed us that they have now extinguished the fire.

"The fire did not appear to have spread to other floors or surrounding buildings, which were also unoccupied. We will be working with Avon Fire and Rescue in the coming days to help investigate the cause of the blaze."

The University's Twitter account announced that the students would resume studies as normal on Monday tweeting: "The @wills_memorial library will be closed tomorrow but we expect business as usual from Monday. We'll provide updates when we can."