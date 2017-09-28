A firefighter has been suspended after a picture emerged online of a couple having sex in a fire engine.

A four-month investigation was launched in June after images appeared on a swingers website which was allegedly posted by a man claiming to be a fireman seeking "fellow swingers".

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service began an investigation after images of the pair appeared online.

The X-rated picture was uploaded by a person claiming to be "genuine fire crew" and shows a brigade's website address on the side of a vehicle.

Inside the cab of the vehicle, a blonde woman is seen naked to the waist down with her breasts exposed and a hand covering one of her breasts.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that a firefighter from Manchester's brigade was suspended on Tuesday (26 September).

At the time when the explicit photos came to light the brigade's spokesman said: "We'll do everything we can to find out about how this picture was made and who was involved."

A profile pertaining to the person that posted the image said that he is "6ft 5ins" name is Callum and is 27-years-old who is "genuine fire crew."

It goes on to say that he is "athletic" with tattoos and seeking women aged 18 to 60 for "adult parties, blindfolds, dogging and group sex."

Another image shows a rear view of a man in full firefighting gear and an investigation was launched by Assistant County Fire Officer Geoff Harris.

A spokesman for the service said earlier this year: "I cannot believe we're still seeing highly inappropriate images like this on the fire service in 2017. It's not who we are.

"Firefighters in GMFRS are hard working and proud to serve their communities. They are professional and diligent. Crews will be embarrassed by this at best. Most people will be furious at the suggestion this is acceptable behaviour or a reflection of how we behave. It isn't. "

A spokesperson for GMFRS said to the Manchester Evening News: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident that appeared in the national media in June.

"A full report will be prepared at the conclusion of the investigation."