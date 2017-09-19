More than 140 firefighters have been called on to tackle a huge fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London.

Emergency services raced to the scene in White Hart Lane, less than a mile from the development where the home ground of football club Tottenham Hotspur is being transformed.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said their fire crews were called to the blaze, that has engulfed half of a single-storey warehouse and storage units, just before 8.20pm on Monday (18 September).

By 10.30pm LFB a team of 140 firefighters and 25 fire engines were at the scene with huge plumes of smoke being seen for miles around the area.

Station Manager, Sam Kazmanli who was at the scene, said: "This is a large fire, cylinders are involved so a hazard zone has been set as cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

"There is a lot of smoke in the air. As a precaution, local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed. Crews will be working hard through the night to bring this blaze under control."

The LFB have stated that the cause of the fire is not known at this stage and have warned residents to stay away from the scene. As it stands the London Ambulance Service (LAS) have said that one patient had been taken to hospital with burns to the hand.

A spokesman said: "We were called just before 8pm. We sent two ambulance crews, an officer and members of our hazardous area response team to the scene.

"One patient has been treated and taken to hospital with burns to the hand and we remain on stand-by at the scene."

And Haringey Police tweeted: "LFB dealing with a large fire on White Hart Lane N17, please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

As the fire burns dramatic footage has emerged on social media of the fire and smoke billowing into the sky.

Some witnesses of the huge blaze posted videos and images from the scene on social media describing the fire as "absolutely terrifying".

Nico Hogg tweeted: "That fire looks huge. Two miles away across #Tottenham" while Rex Fonseca said: "Huge fire near white heart lane, @tottenham @fire what is happening there?"

A spokesman for LFB added: "Firefighters from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."