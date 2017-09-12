The first images by finalists in the 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition have been revealed. Now in its 53rd year, the contest attracted almost 50,000 entries from professionals and amateurs across 92 countries. The 100 finalists will go on show from 20 October at the Natural History Museum in London, which runs the annual competition.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 17 October 2017, and the exhibition starts on Friday 20 October. The 2018 competition opens for entries on Monday 23 October.