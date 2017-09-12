The first images by finalists in the 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition have been revealed. Now in its 53rd year, the contest attracted almost 50,000 entries from professionals and amateurs across 92 countries. The 100 finalists will go on show from 20 October at the Natural History Museum in London, which runs the annual competition.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 17 October 2017, and the exhibition starts on Friday 20 October. The 2018 competition opens for entries on Monday 23 October.
Finalist, The Wildlife Photojournalist Award, Single Image: Sewage Surfer by Justin Hofman (US). This tiny estuary seahorse ‘almost hopped’ from one bit of bouncing natural debris to the next, bobbing around on a reef near Sumbawa Island, Indonesia. As a brisk surface wind picked up, the seahorse took advantage of something that offered a stable raft: a waterlogged plastic cotton bud. Justin Hofman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Animal Portraits: Arctic Treasure by Sergey Gorshkov (Russia). An Arctic fox carries its egg trophy from a raid on a snow goose nest and heads for a suitable burial spot. Sergey Gorshkov/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Behaviour, Mammals: Swim Gym by Laurent Ballesta (France). A mother introduces her pup to the icy water in east Antarctica in early spring. The pair slide effortlessly between the sheets of the frozen water. Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, The Wildlife Photojournalist Award, Single Image: Saved but Caged by Steve Winter (US). One of this Sumatran tiger cub's back legs was so badly mangled by a snare it had to be amputated. He was trapped for four days before being discovered in a rainforest on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It is likely the snare was set by oil-palm plantation workers. Steve Winter /Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Under Water: The Insiders by Qing Lin (China). Each anemone fish has an extra pair of eyes inside its mouth – those of a parasitic isopod which enters as a larva via the fish’s gills, moves to its mouth and attaches its legs to the base of the tongue. Qing Lin/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Plants and Fungi: Saguaro Twist by Jack Dykinga (US). These saguaro cacti in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert National Monument tower more than 12 metres high. The roots weave a maze just below the surface, radiating as far as the plant is tall, to absorb precious rainfall. The saturated limbs are vulnerable to hard frost – their flesh may freeze and crack, while the mighty arms twist down under their loads. Jack Dykinga/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Animal Portraits: The Power of the Matriarch by David Lloyd (New Zealand/UK). In Kenya’s Maasai Mara national reserve, a herd of elephants trekked to their evening waterhole. The mellow light from the fast-setting sun emphasised every wrinkle and hair. The female leading the herd looked straight at the photographer, her eye a glowing amber dot in the heavy folds of skin. Her gaze was full of respect and intelligence. David Lloyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Animal Portraits: Bold Eagle by Klaus Nigge (Germany). After several days of constant rain, the bald eagle was soaked to the skin. Full concentration on the eagle’s expression created an intimate portrait, enhanced by the overcast light of the rainy day. Klaus Nigge/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Behaviour, Birds: Resplendent Delivery by Tyohar Kastiel (Israel). Kastiel watched the pair of resplendent quetzals for more than a week as they delivered fruits to their two chicks. Resplendent quetzals usually nest in thicker forest, but this pair had picked a tree in a partly logged area in the Costa Rican cloud forest of San Gerardo de Dota. The additional light made it easier for Kastiel to catch the iridescent colour of the male’s dazzling emerald and crimson body plumage and tail streamers. Tyohar Kastiel/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Behaviour, Invertebrates: Romance Among the Angels by Andrey Narchuk (Russia). Sea angels are molluscs related to slugs and snails, with wing-like lobes used as swimming paddles. They are both male and female and here they prepare to insert their copulatory organs into each other to transfer sperm in synchrony. Andrey Narchuk/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Black and White: Winter Pause by Mats Andersson (Sweden). On a cold February morning, the red squirrel encapsulates the spirit of winter as it closes its eyes for a moment, paws together, fur fluffed, then resumes its search for food. Mats Andersson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, 11-14: Glimpse of a Lynx by Laura Albiac Vilas (Spain). Laura travelled to the Sierra de Andújar natural park in Spain in search of the lynx and struck lucky on her second day – a pair were relaxing not far from the road. Laura Albiac Vilas/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 Finalist, Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, 11-14: Bear Hug by Ashleigh Scully (US): After fishing for clams at low tide, a mother brown bear leads her spring cubs back across the beach to the nearby meadow. But one young cub wants to stay and play. Ashleigh Scully/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017