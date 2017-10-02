Tate Modern's new Turbine Hall installation should attract huge crowds to the gallery keen to lie on the floor again, just as Olafur Eliasson's dazzling sun did back in 2003. Called 'One Two Three Swing!', the installation by Danish collective SUPERFLEX features a giant pendulum, dozens of swings and a huge multi-coloured carpet that's perfect for visitors to lie down on as they photograph themselves reflected in the mirrored ball flying overhead. This is bound to be an Instagram must-see as soon as it opens on 3 October. Visitors can also have a go on the swings, though one expects the queues for them may be almost as long as the ones for Carsten Höller's slides, which corkscrewed around the Turbine Hall in 2006.