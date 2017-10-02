Tate Modern's new Turbine Hall installation should attract huge crowds to the gallery keen to lie on the floor again, just as Olafur Eliasson's dazzling sun did back in 2003. Called 'One Two Three Swing!', the installation by Danish collective SUPERFLEX features a giant pendulum, dozens of swings and a huge multi-coloured carpet that's perfect for visitors to lie down on as they photograph themselves reflected in the mirrored ball flying overhead. This is bound to be an Instagram must-see as soon as it opens on 3 October. Visitors can also have a go on the swings, though one expects the queues for them may be almost as long as the ones for Carsten Höller's slides, which corkscrewed around the Turbine Hall in 2006.

Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
Two visitors lie on a huge carpet as they view a swinging pendulum suspended from the roof of the Turbine HallToby Melville/Reuters
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
A visitor stands on a huge carpet as they view a swinging pendulum suspended from the roof of Tate Modern's Turbine HallToby Melville/Reuters
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
Two visitors are reflected in the huge swinging silver ball as they lie on a multicoloured carpet to view itToby Melville/Reuters
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
Members of the Danish collective SUPERFLEX (L-R) Jakob Fenger, Rasmus Nielsen and Bjornstjerne Christiansen pose in One Two Three Swing!, their new Turbine Hall Installation at Tate ModernJack Taylor/Getty Images
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
Danish art collective SUPERFLEX, (top to bottom) Rasmus Nielson, Jakob Fenger, and Bjornstjerne Christiansen lie on a huge carpet as they view a swinging pendulum which forms part of the new installation One Two Three Swing! in the Tate Modern Turbine HallToby Melville/Reuters
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
A Tate employee sits on a swing, part of One Two Three Swing!, the new Turbine Hall installationJack Taylor/Getty Images
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
A woman sits on a swing, part of One Two Three Swing! – the new Tate Modern Turbine Hall Installation by Danish collective SUPERFLEXJack Taylor/Getty Images

SUPERFLEX are based in Copenhagen and was founded in 1993 by Danish artists and Bjørnstjerne Christiansen, Jakob Fenger and Rasmus Nielsen. Their installation One Two Three Swing! will open to the public on 3 October 2017 and will be free to view in the Turbine Hall until 2 April 2018. You can read more about the latest Hyundai Turbine Hall commission at the Tate website.