An 80-year-old woman found murdered in a lock-up store at a north London allotment has been named as gardening association secretary Lea Adri-Soejoko.

Police found the pensioner's body at the allotments in Sheaveshill Avenue, Colindale, at around 2am on Tuesday (28 February), shortly after she was reported missing.

Scotland Yard chose not to reveal the results of a post-mortem into how she died, instead saying she was killed in the "most tragic way possible".

Adri-Soejoko, who is listed as secretary of the Colindale Allotment and Garden Association, was first reported missing at around 1.40am on Tuesday.

Officers searching the allotment next to her home found her 25 minutes later inside a garage-style lock-up. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests at this stage and police say they have no motive. They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, of the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "At the moment we do not have a motive for Lea's murder and I am appealing to the public to help us piece together her movements before her death.

"I want to trace anyone who saw Lea or spoke to her from about midday on Sunday through to when she was reported missing.

"Had anything happened in her life that we should be aware of that might provide a motive for what happened? If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please contact us.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone with links to these allotments, who might have visited or been in or around the area throughout Monday, 27 February into the early hours of the following morning.

"An elderly woman lost her life in the most tragic way possible and was left inside a storage unit similar to a garage. If you know anything please contact us."

The allotment contains around 95 plots and is said to be more than 100 years old.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police at the incident room on 020 8785 8099, via 101 or @MetCC. Alternatively, to remain anonymous call, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.