Detectives investigating an "horrific" road collision in London that resulted in the death of three teenagers have released an image of a man who may be linked to the incident.

Metropolitan Police officers say they are now seeking to speak to the unidentified male, who was captured on CCTV cameras close to the scene of the crash, which occurred on Friday (26 January) on Shepiston Lane, Hayes, at approximately 8:40pm.

The three victims have been named locally as Harry Louis Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh Kennedy. Two of the teenagers were aged 16 and one was aged 17.

At least two males are believed to have left an Audi A5 following the fatal collision. One of them was quickly detained by members of the public and arrested.

The CCTV images released are believed to be of an additional male who had been travelling in the vehicle, Met police officers said on Sunday (28 January).

"While the images are not of good quality, I am convinced that anyone who knows this male will recognise him," said detective sergeant Michael Rap of the Serious Collision Unit.

"I urge anyone who can identify him or provide details of his whereabouts to contact police without delay. Three young men have lost their lives as a result of this incident; such tragic circumstances must far outweigh any taboo around assisting police."

DS Jane Shaw, of the serious collision investigation unit, said Saturday (27 January): "These are horrific circumstances that have resulted in three young people on a night out losing their lives.

"We know that there was a large party nearby and many people would have been travelling through the area and saw what happened or witnessed the aftermath.

"I need these witnesses to contact police immediately. We are also particularly keen to trace other motorists travelling through the area at the time."

Anyone with information should call the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 991 9555 or via Twitter @MetCC. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.