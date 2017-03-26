The two teenage schoolboys who were found dead at the bottom of cliffs in Saltburn have been named as Harry Watson and Alex Yeoman by police.

Their deaths are being investigated by authorities but police said the circumstances were not viewed as suspicious, according to the BBC.

The boys were from the East Cleveland area, from Loftus in North Yorkshire. Both teenagers are believed to have been students at Freebrough Academy, a specialist engineering college in Brotton.

As tributes were left at the scene where the boys' bodies were found, Watson's mother Tanya posted a picture of him on Facebook last night. She wrote of her "great sadness and sorrow" at the death of their "precious" son.

"We don't have many answers but Harry is one of the gifts in life always there for everyone and anyone he will always live in our hearts," she posted on the social media site.

"We will get through this as the strong family that we are because that's what Harry would have wanted.

"We love him all the world love you minions my Harry."

Yeoman's sister left a Facebook post saying that the two boys were "best mates".

She wrote: "Rest in peace to the both you gone but you will never be forgotten Alex.

"Love you to the moon and back."

The bodies of the two boys were discovered by police officers at Huntcliff on Friday at around 7pm GMT, after being alerted by a member of the public. A Humber Coastguard spokesman said the teenagers' bodies were winched to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward.

"The families of the boys are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time," a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

Ryan Douglas, a senior maritime operations officer at Humber Coastguard, said in a Telegraph report: "We would urge members of the public to stay away from cliff edges because they are notorious for crumbling away, and for people also to check tide times before going to the coast – especially before this busy Easter period."