Protests have been announced ahead of a possible visit by Donald Trump to the UK in February.

It was announced in Oxford on Monday (8 January) that members of Unite, the UK's largest trade union, would stage a protest against the president if he comes to the UK.

It is rumoured that Trump could visit London on 26 February to open the new US embassy.

No solid plans have been confirmed by officials either in Westminster or Washington.

Theresa May, asked on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, confirmed that Trump would visit the UK at some point, but did not reveal when.

The Oxford Mail reported that Unite members would rally in the city on 24 January against a Trump visit. They described him as someone who "promotes policies that are racist, Islamophobic and sexist".

On South East Unite Community's Facebook page, the union said: "We proudly work to build stronger communities and help empower people to organise and improve our lives collectively.

"We actively encourage inclusion, diversity, and equality. Together we are the polar opposite to Trumpism!"

Along with Oxford, rallies are planned for Hastings, Milton Keynes, Slough, Portsmouth, Southampton and Gillingham.

Trump has stoked anger in the UK ever since he came to power nearly a year ago.

He attacked the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the wake of terror attacks in London, prompting the mayor to call for any visit by Trump to the UK to be called off.

Public disdain for Trump escalated further when he turned his anger on May.

She condemned him as being "wrong" to retweet posts by members of the far-right group Britain First.

Trump tweeted back: "Theresa May, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!"