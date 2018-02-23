After the mixed reviews for Justice League, Warner Brothers is making sure everything works for its upcoming movie Aquaman starring Jason Momoa in the lead role.

Although there are still months to go for its release in December, Batman-News has claimed that Warner Bros held a test screening for Aquaman, and we have a first reaction on how the King of Atlantis' first solo adventure will pan out on screen.

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Proceed at your own risk.

According to the outlet, Aquaman is described as an emotional action movie with a tone that is similar to that of Wonder Woman. It is said to be a drama first and foremost with a lot of humour thrown in, and considering it is a James Wan-directed film, the movie has some horror elements as well.

The outlet has claimed that the movie has Star Wars-like underwater battles, scary monsters, lots of emotions, and an amazing villain in Orm, (played by Patrick Wilson). Amber Heard's character Mera is very much a co-lead and not just a love interest to Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

The outlet has confirmed that Momoa wears the comic book Aquaman costume in the movie, and that he can talk to fish. Black Manta is a secondary villain and has the same origin story as in the comics.

According to the official description, the Aquaman movie will find the King of Atlantis, aka Arthur Curry, caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.

The film is set for release on 21 December 2018. Previously, Momoa spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the Justice League's mixed review.

Admitting that the reviews "bummed" him out at first, the Game Of Thrones actor explained, "I try to stay the f**k away from what people say. Some of my friends said, 'Justice League isn't doing well', and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn't want to look it up. I don't want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don't think that's useful; it doesn't help."