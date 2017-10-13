Close
The travel gurus at Lonely Planet are likely to be your first stop when planning a trip anywhere or just daydreaming about where you could go next. To help kickstart the wanderlust, Lonely Planet is bringing out a new edition of The Cities Book: A Journey Through the Best Cities in the World.

While for many travelling has only gotten easier in recent years, for the LGBT community homophobic laws and attitudes around the globe are still an impediment to satiating that longing to see new parts of the world.

Here to help with an extract from the book, Lonely Planet shares the five best destinations for LGBT travellers, from Canada to Israel.

Get your boots on.

Toronto

Toronto Pride
Pride parade in Toronto, CanadaShawn Goldberg/ Shutterstock

"In 2003, Toronto became the first city in North America to legalise samesex marriage; its Pride festival is one of the biggest in the world, drawing more than a million revellers to the Church-Wellesley district every year."

Berlin

LGBT rally in front of Brandenburg Gate
Two men kiss as they attend a rally of gays and lesbians in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on June 30, 2017.TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

"LGBT culture has been going strong in Berlin since the 1920s and these days it's still Europe's flourishing gay capital. The city's vibrant and diverse scene caters for every taste and fetish under the sun."

New York City

Gay Marriage
A neon sign shines in the window of the Stonewall Inn in New York, June 23, 2015. The New York City bar that grew into a cultural icon due to its pivotal role in the birth of the gay rights movement, the Stonewall Inn, was granted the historic status of landmark by city officials.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"The Stonewall riots in New York City's Greenwich Village in 1969 symbolised the birth of the modern gay rights movement. The West Village, Chelsea and Hell's Kitchen provide a fabulous mix of dining, drinking and accommodation options."

São Paulo

Soa Paulo pride
Revellers take part in the 21st Gay Pride Parade, whose theme is 'Secular State', in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 18, 2017MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images

"São Paulo Pride is by most estimates the largest gay gathering in the world. The city is home to Latin America's largest and most visible LGBT community, and there is an enormous wealth of gay-friendly venues."

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv water fight
People spray water at each other as Israelis and foreign tourists take part in the 9th annual water fight at Rabin Square in the Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on July 5, 2013.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

"Tel Aviv is already the Middle East's foremost LGBT destination and these days is a player on the global stage, reeling travellers in with a mix of a thriving nightlife, a week-long Pride and favourite gay hangout Hilton Beach."

Reproduced with permission from The Cities Book, © 2017 Lonely Planet