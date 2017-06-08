Gaming's biggest annual trade show E3 kicks off in Los Angeles this weekend with major press conferences from the world's biggest video game companies. It's a week of big news and bigger surprises, and everyone has their predictions.
So do we, above are our five big predictions for E3 2017, including new games we expect to see from BioWare and Bethesda, the returns of two secretive studios and what we believe Microsoft will call Project Scorpio.
Stick with IBTimes UK for the latest news and searing hot takes as five major press conferences and Nintendo's livestream broadcast take place, not to mention everything else that will unfold elsewhere in LA.
Below are some of the latest E3 news, as well as our predictions for the three biggest show and some other choice articles we've written about the event.
E3 2017 conference predictions
Sony E3 2017 predictions: God of War, The Last of Us 2, Bloodborne 2 and more
When: Tuesday 13 June, 2am BST (3am CEST / 9pm ET / 6pm PT)
Where: The Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles
Microsoft E3 2017 predictions: Project Scorpio, Crackdown 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more
When: Sunday 11 June, 10pm BST (11pm CEST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT )
Where: The Galen Center, Los Angeles
Nintendo E3 2017 predictions: Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon and more
When: Tuesday 13 June, 5pm BST (6pm CEST / 12pm ET / 9am PT)
Where: Online at e3.nintendo.com
Bethesda E3 2017 predictions: Wolfenstein: New Colossus, Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 4 VR and more
When: Monday 12 June 5am BST UK time (6am CEST / 12am ET / 9pm PT)
Where: Los Angeles Center Studios
EA E3 2017 predictions: Star Wars Battlefront 2, Need for Speed, The Sims 5 and more
When: Saturday 10 June, 8pm BST (9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT)
Where: The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles & Hammersmith Apollo, London
Ubisoft E3 2017 predictions: Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Splinter Cell and more
When: Monday 12 June 9pm UK time (10pm CEST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles
Five hopes for the big three
- Five hopes for Sony and PS4 at E3 2017: Sucker Punch, keeping Kojima away, PSVR and more
- Five hopes for Microsoft and Xbox at E3 2017: Scorpio, Crackdown 3, Gears spin-off and more
- Five hopes for Nintendo and Switch at E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey, Switch Virtual Console and more
News
- BioWare's 'Destiny-style' new IP will reportedly debut at E3 2017 and may be called Dylan
- Looks like Shadow of the Tomb Raider won't be announced at E3
- First Need For Speed 2017 details: Ghost Games confirms offline single player and more
- No Halo 6 at E3 2017 but 343 Industries will be there with a mysterious project
- New Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2 announced as Ubisoft reveals E3 2017 plans
- Sony hits one million PlayStation VR sales and promises new games at E3
- Hideo Kojima confirms Death Stranding will not be at E3 2017
Other
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Shenmue 3 news is a timely reminder of the perils of E3 hype
- Why E3 2017 is the perfect time for Ubisoft to bring back Splinter Cell
