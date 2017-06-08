Gaming's biggest annual trade show E3 kicks off in Los Angeles this weekend with major press conferences from the world's biggest video game companies. It's a week of big news and bigger surprises, and everyone has their predictions.

So do we, above are our five big predictions for E3 2017, including new games we expect to see from BioWare and Bethesda, the returns of two secretive studios and what we believe Microsoft will call Project Scorpio.

Stick with IBTimes UK for the latest news and searing hot takes as five major press conferences and Nintendo's livestream broadcast take place, not to mention everything else that will unfold elsewhere in LA.

Below are some of the latest E3 news, as well as our predictions for the three biggest show and some other choice articles we've written about the event.

E3 2017 conference predictions

Sony E3 2017 predictions: God of War, The Last of Us 2, Bloodborne 2 and more

When: Tuesday 13 June, 2am BST (3am CEST / 9pm ET / 6pm PT)

Where: The Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles

Microsoft E3 2017 predictions: Project Scorpio, Crackdown 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

When: Sunday 11 June, 10pm BST (11pm CEST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT )

Where: The Galen Center, Los Angeles

Nintendo E3 2017 predictions: Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon and more

When: Tuesday 13 June, 5pm BST (6pm CEST / 12pm ET / 9am PT)

Where: Online at e3.nintendo.com

Bethesda E3 2017 predictions: Wolfenstein: New Colossus, Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 4 VR and more

When: Monday 12 June 5am BST UK time (6am CEST / 12am ET / 9pm PT)

Where: Los Angeles Center Studios

EA E3 2017 predictions: Star Wars Battlefront 2, Need for Speed, The Sims 5 and more

When: Saturday 10 June, 8pm BST (9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT)

Where: The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles & Hammersmith Apollo, London

Ubisoft E3 2017 predictions: Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Splinter Cell and more

When: Monday 12 June 9pm UK time (10pm CEST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT)

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles

