Transfer deadline day itself might not have lived up to expectations but Premier League clubs still spent a record £1.4bn throughout the transfer window. Manchester United waved goodbye to Wayne Rooney as he returned to Everton after 13 years, with Romelu Lukaku going the other way to the tune of £75m.

Having missed out on Lukaku, who became the most expensive Premier League signing of the summer, Chelsea consoled themselves with Alvaro Morata, who became the club record signing after joining from Real Madrid for £58m.

On the blue half of Manchester, Pep Guardiola missed out on Alexis Sanchez after a chaotic deadline day but the Spaniard spent over £200m on players, including £52m and £50m on Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker, who became the two most expensive defenders in the world.

Mendy's France teammate Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal for a club record £46m, making him the fifth most expensive Premier League signing of the summer. The former Lyon striker is arguably the only positive Arsene Wenger can take out of a summer that saw the Gunners miss out on most of their targets.