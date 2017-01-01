Five men have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Oldham that left a young girl dead, and her cousin seriously injured.

Helina Kotlarova, 12, died after being hit by a car in Ashton Road, Manchester on New Year's Eve. Her 11-year-old cousin, Zaneta Krokova, was also struck by the black Volkswagen Golf at around 7.15pm on 31 December, officers from Greater Manchester Police said.

It is believed that two young girls were holding hands while crossing the road to go to the shops, when they were hit, the Sun reported.

The older girl died of her injuries at the scene of the crash while the younger girl remains in a critical condition in hospital Sky News reports.

The five men - aged 23, 59, 48, 38 and 18 - have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a dark coloured Peugeot 807 in the area at the time and the driver of a white van to come forward.