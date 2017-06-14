Thames Water has been fined £8.6m ($11m) for failing to hit leakage targets, with regulator Ofwat calling the failure "unacceptable" and handing the utility was the maximum possible penalty.
The regulator added the penalty cannot be passed on to customers, although Thames Water said the money would be returned to customers in the form of lower bills from 2020.
- Leaks from the network of England's biggest water company rose by 5% over the past year, according to its latest annual report, meaning that on average 180 litres per day is leaking from its pipes to each property the firm supplies.
- The regulator's penalty comes as Thames Water posted an annual profit that plunged to £71.1m in the 12 months to the end of March compared to £511.2m a year ago, with the group blaming the loss on writedowns on financial instruments, increased costs and lower property sales.
- Thames Water chief executive Steve Robertson, who joined in September 2016, was awarded an annual bonus of £54,000 and is paid a basic salary of £700,000 a year.
- Thames Water revealed it caused 315 pollution incidents last year, higher than the year before but below its 340 target.
- In March the London utility was fined a record £20m for dumping 1.4 billion litres raw sewage into the River Thames. The spill resulted in hundreds of dead fish and birds, overflowing manholes and sewage spilling into nature reserves, leaving farmers with sick animals.