A five-year-old boy who died after choking during a lunch break at a school in Hull has been named as Theodore Silvester.

Paramedics were called to Anlaby Primary School on Friday (3 February) when the foundation pupil was taken ill. Theodore was rushed to hospital but later died.

On Sunday, Humberside Police said a post-mortem examination is yet to take place. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Cockerill said: "It is heartbreaking that a child has died, and we are supporting the child's family."

Theodore's family are being supported by family liaison officers following his tragic death, Sky News reports.

Headteacher Gareth May said the school community was left "deeply saddened by this tragic event" and "the thoughts of everyone connected with the school are with the child's family".

A spokesman for East Riding Council said: "Very sadly, we have been informed that a foundation-stage pupil at Anlaby Primary School has died. The council is offering close support to the school and to the child's family."

Flowers have been left outside the school's gates in tribute to Theodore.